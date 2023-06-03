Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $340,999.88 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

