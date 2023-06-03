Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $340,999.88 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
