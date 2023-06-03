QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

