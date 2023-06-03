Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matson were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,974.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

