Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,063,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,120,222.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 301,854 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

