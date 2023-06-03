Raymond James & Associates Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

