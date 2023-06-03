Raymond James & Associates Has $1.13 Million Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $1,436,000.

TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at $441,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Karin Feldman sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $60,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,297. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

SMR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.89.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. Equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

