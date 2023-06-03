Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.43 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

