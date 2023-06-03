Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $34.18 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -38.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

