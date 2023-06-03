Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 3,348.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 1.3 %

NVAX stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.