Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,010 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $556.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).
