Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

