Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

