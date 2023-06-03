ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.