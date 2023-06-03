ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,982 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

