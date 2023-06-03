Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Shares Up 69.5%

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSE:REUN – Get Rating) shares shot up 69.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.61. 467,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,400% from the average session volume of 8,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.23.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

