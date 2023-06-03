Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $25.57 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

