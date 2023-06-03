Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

