RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $7.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.33 on Friday. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 866,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 337.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

