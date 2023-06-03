Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average of $260.76.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

