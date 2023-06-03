Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.89.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Salesforce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
