Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at JMP Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

