Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $337.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

