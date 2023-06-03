Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

