Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $17.74 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,000. Apple accounts for approximately 21.5% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

