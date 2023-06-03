SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

