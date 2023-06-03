Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

