Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.31.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

