Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.24

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 21309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $570.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $4,309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 261,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

