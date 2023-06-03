Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

