SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

