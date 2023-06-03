Stephens Downgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

