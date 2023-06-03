Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of SPH opened at $14.96 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

