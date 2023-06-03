Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunrun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,632,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $3,482,775. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.