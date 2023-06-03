Susquehanna Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of HP opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

