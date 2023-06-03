Susquehanna Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

PTEN stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.8% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 98,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

