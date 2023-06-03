The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 56.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

