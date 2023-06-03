The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.