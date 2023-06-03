Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,760,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 339,109 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $902,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $337.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

