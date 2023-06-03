Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

