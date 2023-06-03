Truist Financial Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $166.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.