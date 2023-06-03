TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.18

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 7395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

