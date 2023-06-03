U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

