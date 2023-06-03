UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

