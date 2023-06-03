UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.90 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

