UBS Group AG Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

