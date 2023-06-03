UBS Group AG Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 516.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Agenus were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agenus by 943.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 51.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,130,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,800 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agenus Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

