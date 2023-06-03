UBS Group AG Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BME. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BME opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

