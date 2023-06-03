UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 412,243 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

