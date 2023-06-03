UBS Group AG Purchases 15,683 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Qualys Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,434 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

