Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $217.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

