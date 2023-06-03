United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.